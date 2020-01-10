Bid to recall indicted lawmaker officially short signatures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan elections bureau determined that a group trying to recall an indicted lawmaker from office fell short on submitting enough voter signatures.

Officials late Thursday released the results of a formal review of 13,871 signatures turned in by the committee hoping to remove third-term state Rep. Larry Inman, a Williamsburg Republican. They found 11,993 valid signatures, 208 fewer than the minimum 12,201 needed to trigger primary and general elections in March and May.

The result was similar to a preliminary canvass, released in mid-December, that showed the group was 94 signatures short.

“Recall election or no, at the end of the day, this community is stronger for this effort, and I am humbled to help lead it,” Sondra Hardy, an organizer, said Friday.

A jury last month acquitted Inman of lying to the FBI. Jurors deadlocked on attempted bribery and extortion charges stemming from an alleged scheme to trade his vote on wage legislation for campaign donations from a union, and he may be tried again in federal court.

Election officials were ordered to formally canvass the recall petitions after the Michigan Supreme Court rejected the state's decision to disqualify all of them due to a missing word.

