Authorities search for child missing after mom's stabbing

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was taken from his mother's North Carolina home after the woman was stabbed early Thursday, police said.

The 24-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries when her son, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz, was allegedly abducted, Durham police said in a statement.

Investigators said they think the boy's father, Emerson Melendez Rivas, 22, attacked the woman before escaping with the child.

Melendez Rivas was believed to be in a blue Toyota sedan, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety amber alert issued around 5:30 a.m.

Police said they do not know where Melendez Rivas may have gone with the child.

Authorities did not say whether they think the child was injured. Jeremy has black hair and brown eyes and is about 2 feet, 10 inches (about 1 meter) tall, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.