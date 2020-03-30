Authorities: Woman who pointed gun at deputy shot in breast

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman who was shot through her breast by deputies after she pointed a gun at one of them has been charged, authorities said.

Mae Martin was also hospitalized for injuries on her arms Saturday night before she was booked into county jail, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Deputies in Jefferson Parish followed Martin to her home after receiving a disturbance call about a woman, later identified to be Martin, from a nearby business.

Martin pointed the gun at a deputy when they tried to make contact with her outside her home, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

Martin, 26, was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and flight from an officer.