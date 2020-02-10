Authorities: Intoxicated wrong-way driver hits deputy's car

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Clark County, Washington, was hurt after driving into the path of an intoxicated driver to stop him from going the wrong way on Interstate 5.

The Washington State Patrol said Deputy Gregory Agar drove into the path of the wrong-way driver about 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the northbound interstate. The two cars hit head-on, and they came to rest on the interstate.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Agar, 28, was hurt and taken to a hospital. Troopers didn’t describe the extent of his injuries.

The other driver, a 27-year-old man, was jailed on suspicion of intoxicated driving and remained in custody early Monday.