Authorities: Driver in fatal hit and run drove drunk

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man was driving drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene last week, prosecutors said.

Police arrested Richard Latraverse, 73, after the crash Friday in Bellingham, Tim Connolly, a spokesman for the Worcester district attorney told The MetroWest Daily News on Monday.

Latraverse at first left the scene, but then returned, authorities said. He was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and drunken driving, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, and driving to endanger.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of family, Connolly said.

Latraverse was released without bail during his arraignment via phone on Monday, authorities said. He is due back in court next Monday to address the conditions of his release. It was not clear who represented the suspect.