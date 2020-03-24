https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/crime/article/Anchorage-police-investigating-suspicious-death-15153178.php
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in woods
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage Police Department is investigating the discovery of a woman's body in a wooded area over the weekend.
Police said the circumstances remain under investigation but the death appears to be suspicious, KTVA-TV reported Sunday.
The woman's identity was withheld pending notification of her family.
An unidentified person reported someone he shared a camp with was dead, police said.
Officers went Saturday to the site near the Tudor area of Anchorage around 9 p.m., a police department community alert said.
Officers remained in the area investigating the scene Saturday night.
A medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.
