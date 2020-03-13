Alabama man indicted in death of 78-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been indicted for capital murder in the death of a 78-year-old man inside his home.

A Jefferson County grand jury also indicted Eric Kindred, 19, last week on burglary and theft of property charges, AL.Com reported, citing court documents that were made public on Friday.

Kindred is accused of fatally shooting Louis Zicarelli, 78, in August. Kindred has been held in the Jefferson County Jail since Sept. 13.

Birmingham police said Zicarelli answered a knock at his door and was shot to death. His wife was home, but wasn't harmed in the attack. Police said Kindred had burglarized the Zicarelli home earlier that same day and stole Zicarelli's car.

The two men lived in the same neighborhood, police said.

A trial date wasn't immediately set. It's unclear whether Zicarelli had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.