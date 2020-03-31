5 shot at Philadelphia party; toddler, girl critically hurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A shooting outside a Philadelphia home where a family party was being held left five people wounded, authorities said, including a toddler and a teenage girl who were seriously injured.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people who had gathered at the home to mark the birthday of a relative who had recently died, authorities said.

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the back, while his 18-year-old mother was shot multiple times. They were both hospitalized in critical condition, as was a 14-year-old girl who was shot at least once.

The two other victims — a 25-year-old woman shot twice in the leg and a 42-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound to the arm — were both being treated at a hospital.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims or discuss a possible motive for the shooting. The shooter remained at large early Tuesday.