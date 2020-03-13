2 found dead in home with gunshot wounds

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Two people were found dead in a southern West Virginia residence, authorities said.

A homeowner found the bodies with gunshot wounds Thursday morning and called the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Detective Sgt. Steven Sommers identified the victims as Dalton Ramsey and Josh Williams, who both live in the county.

The shooting is believed to be either gang or drug-related, Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Police said they were searching for a suspect.