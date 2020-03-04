2 SC detention officers charged in contraband case

MULLINS, S.C. (AP) — Two detention officers in South Carolina are facing charges for allegedly bringing contraband to prisoners.

James Monroe Wallace Jr. 29, of Fork, and Samantha Kay Feltman 29, of Mullins, were arrested Tuesday for furnishing contraband to prisoners and misconduct, Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said, WPDE-TV reported. It was unknown if either suspect has an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Feltman admitted to smuggling in her cell phone and allowing an inmate to use it while Wallace confessed to bringing in cigarettes to give an inmate, the sheriff's office reported.

“It is sad when those tasked with enforcing the law somehow think that they are above it,” Wallace said. “Today’s arrests should signal to everyone that no one is above the law.”

Wallace did not release details on how long Wallace nor Feltman had worked for the agency.