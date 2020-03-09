1 person dead after Alaska State Trooper-involved shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident Sunday night in the western portion of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Troopers in a web posting say they responded to a call to an unspecified location about a domestic disturbance.

Troopers didn’t provide many details of the incident, but reported just before 8 p.m., the on-scene trooper reported shots had been fired.

“Ultimately, a subject on scene was reported deceased,” the posting said. An email sent to a troopers spokeswoman seeking more information, including details of the shooting and how many troopers were involved, wasn’t immediately returned to The Associated Press.

The trooper or troopers involved were put on mandatory 72-hour leave, per department policy, and then will be identified.

The name of the person who died in the shooting will be released once next-of-kin have been identified.