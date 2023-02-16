Yates Dial-A-Ride offers volunteer service program

YATES TWP. — The main priority of Yates Dial-A-Ride is to remove transportation barriers for Lake County residents. The organization realizes sometimes people need to travel outside of the county, or outside hours of regular bus operation. The Volunteer Services program works to meet these needs.
Since Howard Perry became director of Yates Dial-A-Ride, Tina White has added volunteer services to her responsibilities as HR coordinator. Perry previously managed the program with his past supervisor duties.