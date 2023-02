YATES TWP. — Since Aug. 23, when Howard Perry came on board as the executive director for Yates Dial-A-Ride, gears have been in motion to further improve and expand the organization in serving transportation needs for Lake County.

With the organization being around more than four decades, transportation needs at minimal costs for Lake County residents has always been the priority.

"We are refining old processes that will allow us to provide better services so we can improve removing transportation barriers," Perry said.

Since being director, Perry has established an Employee Engagement Committee (with members of various departments within Dial-A-Ride) to promote Dial-A-Ride, support the Lake County community and build a strong team of employees through various activities, Perry said.

He also has been able to oversee some improvements to the Yates-Dial-A-Ride building, such as fresh paint to the interior, new wood flooring to be installed soon, and additional pieces of furniture for the new driver lounge.

Networking with other organizations has been important in improving areas of focus, which has been successful and on track working with MDOT and the new Yates Township Transportation Authority Board (YTTA), which Perry said both have been very instrumental and supportive of the track Yates Dial-A-Ride is heading in,

Perry said things also are improving with retention and recruitment of staff, and they are open to possibly adding another person or two.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with such an amazing staff, the Yates Township Transportation Authority, the many local businesses and agencies that support us and, most of all, our wonderful clients who are our reason for being. I am beyond grateful to be where I’m at right now," Perry said.

Some goals Perry hopes to see come to fruition in the future are to have more role-specific training opportunities for all staff; educating the board so they are equipped at being ambassadors of local transportation; upgrade the bus fleet to better serve the community and also the addition of a SUN to the fleet to be able to reach more riders, he said.