Half Moon Bay farmworkers processing shooting as jobs resume

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Barely a week after their colleagues were fatally shot, workers were back picking mushrooms at a farm in northern California. They say they have practical and emotional reasons for such a quick return -- they need to earn a living and find strength being with people who have experienced the same trauma.
“We all feel like we need each other; we feel like the people at the farm are the ones who really understand you right now," said one worker at the farm in Half Moon Bay who asked that her name not be used.