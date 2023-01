VICTORIA - Jake Poole had a goal and assist, Braden Holt made 35 saves and the Victoria Royals upset the visiting Kamloops Blazers 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Teydon Trembecky and Matthew Hodson also scored for the Royals (14-26-3-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and took a 2-0 lead into the third.