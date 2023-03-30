West Shore Community College students attended College Access Advocacy Day

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College students attended the College Access Advocacy Day in Lansing recently, an event sponsored by the Michigan College Access Network in partnership with Michigan Associate of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, Michigan Association for College Admission Counseling, Michigan Student Financial Aid Association, and Michigan Promise Zones Association.
Four members of WSCC Student Senate attended, all of whom are current ASM Tech Early College students: Athena Dila, Margherita Hill, Gabriella Sutter, and Aidyn Terry.