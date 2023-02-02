WSCC Humankind presents "The Future of Work in Healthcare"

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s humankind series is pleased to announce the event, “The Future of Work in Healthcare” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. The event is accessible at the following link: https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23.
The focus of the Humankind Series this year is on the theme The Future of Work and the question, “What is the future of work?” Representative topics include “the great resignation,” quiet quitting, remote work, work/life balance, shortening the work week, full time vs. part time work, and so on.