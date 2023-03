SCOTTVILLE — Nursing Career Day, an annual event sponsored by West Shore Community College Nursing and Allied Health Division, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, March 8, in the Tech Center atrium on the WSCC campus.

Now in its 21st year, NCD is designed to create a forum for WSCC nursing students and alumni to connect with employers, particularly hospitals, healthcare-related organizations, as well as graduate schools of nursing.