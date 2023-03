This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Photos courtesy of WSCC Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Photos courtesy of WSCC Show More Show Less 3 of 3





VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The West Shore Community College art department will host the 25th annual regional high school art exhibition, titled “Faces: Emotions and Expressions” beginning March 7 through March 31, in the Manierre Dawson Gallery.

Sponsored by the college’s Foundation and the art department, this year's exhibition focuses on celebrating young local talent.