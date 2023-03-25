Weather service: Mississippi tornadoes deadliest since 2011

With at least 23 people dead, tornadoes that ravaged parts of Mississippi and the Deep South overnight were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade, according to National Weather Service records.
By comparison, 31 people died in Mississippi in April 2011 during tornadoes that tore through several states, mostly in the southeastern U.S., weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said Saturday. Alabama was hit hardest during that so-called “super outbreak” of hundreds of twisters that killed more than 320 people and caused an estimated $12 billion in damage.