Ukrainian driver acquitted in crash ordered to be deported

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had a series of immigration hearings after he was acquitted in August on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct. The charges stemmed from a June 21, 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, an organization of Marine Corps veterans and their spouses.