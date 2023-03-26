Suspect still sought in fatal shooting at a Farmington mall

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities continue to search Sunday for a suspect in a shooting outside a Farmington mall that left one person dead and another wounded. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the Animas Valley Mall. What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police said detectives believe it wasn’t a random event and the victims were targeted. Authorities said they’re still trying to notify the family of the victim whose name, age and hometown haven’t been released yet. Police were withholding the identity of the wounded person who remained hospitalized in stable condition.
