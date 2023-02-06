Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom.
Morris, who played for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers and was even with the Kansas City Chiefs briefly, is CEO of several companies including Morris Packaging and El Bandido Yankee tequila. He and seven other executives will arrive at Scottsdale Airport on Tuesday on the company's Cessna Citation Excel. The midsize jet has chairs that recline far enough for comfortable sleep. There are tables and internet so that everyone can pull out laptops and cellphones to work. Morris plans to fill in as the flight attendant and serve everyone.