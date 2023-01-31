State reaches lead abatement agreements with 4 landlords

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The owners of four Rhode Island lead-contaminated properties have agreed to fix the problems and pay fines that combined total more than $700,00 in value, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday.

In all four cases — three in Providence and one in Burrillville — the attorney general took action to enforce state lead poisoning prevention laws based on findings of significant lead hazards and lead poisoning of a child. There is no amount of safe lead exposure, according to the state Department of Health.