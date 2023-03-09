Santa Fe delays possible plan to rebuild a Civil War obelisk

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Santa Fe City Council has decided to delay a decision on a controversial plan to rebuild a Civil War obelisk. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that dozens of community members opposed to having the Soldiers' Monument reconstructed voiced their concerns for hours at a public meeting Wednesday. The council had been set to discuss and potentially adopt the contentious plan opposed by the Santa Fe Indigenous Center and Southwestern Association for Indian Arts and other groups. The Santa Fe Plaza centerpiece dates back about 155 years, but was destroyed by protesters during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally in 2020. All that remains standing is the base of the monument that is currently covered by a wooden box, according to the New Mexican. Initially built as a tribute to Civil War Union Soldiers, an engraving dedicated the monument to the “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians.” Some residents gathered outside City Hall carrying banners and signs, including one that said: "Santa Fe City Council perpetuates violence against Indigenous peoples.”
- Former Osceola County courthouse annex may become rehab facility
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Revisiting classic shows
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Lenten fish fries in Lake County to continue through March
- Baldwin community remembers Ernie Wenger
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Should remote workers take hush trips? Experts weigh in
Most Popular
- Anyone who has read Shanna Avery's articles can see how much she loves her home county. Her...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- The West Shore Community College art department will host the 25th annual regional high school...
- Mason-Lake Conservation District to host a birdhouse building workshop for residents of Lake County.