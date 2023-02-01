Exhibit showcases Idlewild artist’s work, The Green Book doc

MANISTEE — In honor of Black History Month, the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) and Manistee Area Racial Justice & Diversity Initiative (MARJDI) have partnered to host “Journey of Discovery: Honoring the contributions of African Americans in Rural Michigan.” A series of free programs and events will take place through Feb. 25 at the Center, 101 Maple Street in Manistee.
The month kicks off at the Ramsdell Hardy Hall Gallery with an exhibition of works by African American artists from rural Michigan. The Lake County Historical Museum has placed several works by renowned Idlewild folk artist George Thomas on loan for this exhibit.