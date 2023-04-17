Probe faults OAS boss for work romance, finds no misconduct

MIAMI (AP) — An outside investigation determined that the head of the Organization of American States showed poor judgment by carrying out a romantic relationship with a younger staffer but didn't favor her in any salary or personnel decisions, according to a copy of the review seen by The Associated Press.
The findings about Secretary General Luis Almagro's conduct are contained in a 121-page report delivered Monday to OAS member states. And while it stopped short of clearing him of all the allegations, Almagro said the report represents closure to an issue that has divided regional governments along ideological lines and threatened to distract the democracy-building organization from its mission.