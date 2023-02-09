Police: Reporter pushed down, arrested had refused to leave

The arrest of a broadcast reporter who was pushed to the ground and handcuffed while covering a news conference came after he got into an argument with the head of the Ohio National Guard and refused to leave, police said Thursday.
NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert was arrested Wednesday at an elementary school in East Palestine where Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals. Video of the arrest that followed Lambert's live broadcast during the event showed the cable news reporter facedown on the ground being handcuffed.