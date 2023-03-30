Pathfinder Library Book Buzz for March 30, 2023

BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Community Library is hosting an Easter Giveaway on Saturday, April 1st from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Bring the kids and enjoy the fun! Check out the new titles added to our collection this week.



BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Good Dog, Bad Cop" by David Rosenfelt (mystery). The K Team enjoys investigating cold cases for the Paterson Police Department. Corey Douglas, his K-9 partner Simon Garfunkel, Laurie Collins, and Marcus Clark even get to choose which cases they’d like to pursue. When Corey sees the latest list of possibilities, there’s no question which one to look into next.