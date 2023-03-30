Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Pathfinder Library Book Buzz for March 30, 2023

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Community Library is hosting an Easter Giveaway on Saturday, April 1st from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.  Bring the kids and enjoy the fun!  Check out the new titles added to our collection this week.


BOOK OF THE WEEK:  "Good Dog, Bad Cop" by David Rosenfelt (mystery).  The K Team enjoys investigating cold cases for the Paterson Police Department. Corey Douglas, his K-9 partner Simon Garfunkel, Laurie Collins, and Marcus Clark even get to choose which cases they’d like to pursue. When Corey sees the latest list of possibilities, there’s no question which one to look into next.


NEW FICTION:  "Love, Clancy" by W. Bruce Cameron, "Hardy Fuller": Nebraska Blacksmith" by David Golden, "Michigan October" by David Golden, and "Lost" by James Patterson (large print).


NEW MYSTERY:  "Hidden in the Pines" by Victoria Houston, "Just the Nicest Couple" by Mary Kubica, "I Will Find You" by Harlan Coben, "Collateral Damage" by J.A. Jance (large print), "Good Dog, Bad Cop" by David Rosenfelt, "I Will Find You" by Harlan Coben (large print), "Storm Watch" by C.J. Box, and "Two Nights" by Kathy Reichs (large print).


NEW NON FICTION:  "A Life's Journey Outdoors" by Mark Reese, "The Quails" by Edward S. Spaulding, "Woodcock Ways" by Henry Marion Hall, "The Roughed Grouse" by Henry Marion Hall, "Lessons Learned From the Magnificent Bird" by Gary Sefton, "Trout Eyes" by William G. Tapply, and "Fishin' Around" by Burton Spiller.

 

