Photo courtesy of Pathfinder Library

BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin is hosting a celebration of Black History month with a showcase displaying books, DVDs and Artwork in honor of the African American contributions to the Lake County community.

“Lake County has historically been a place where African Americans felt safe to travel and to stay,” library director Bonnie Povilaitis said. “Idlewild and Yates Township have always been a vacation destination.”