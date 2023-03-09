Pathfinder Community Library Book Buzz for March 9, 2023

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Young Jane Young" by Gabrielle Zevin (fiction). Aviva Grossman, an ambitious congressional intern in Florida, makes the mistake of having an affair with her boss--and blogging about it. When the affair comes to light, the beloved congressman doesn’t take the fall. But Aviva does, and her life is over before it hardly begins: shamed, she becomes a late-night talk show punch line, anathema to politics. Young Jane Young is a smart, funny, and moving novel about what it means to be a woman of any age, and captures not just the mood of our recent highly charged political season, but also the double standards alive and well in every aspect of life for women.

NEW FICTION: "Lost in Tokyo" by J.W. Lynne, "Young Jane Young" by Gabrielle Zevin, "The Villa" by Rachel Hawkins, "The Night Travelers" by Armando Lucas Correa, "American Afterlife" by Pedro Hoffmeister, "Locust Lane" by Stephen Amidon, "All the Broken People" by Leah Konen, "Consumed" by J.R. Ward, "Code Name Sapphire" by Pam Jenoff, and "From the Ashes of War" by Diane Moody.

NEW MYSTERY: "Lying Beside You" by Michael Robotham, "Death of a Traitor" by M.C. Beaton, "The Promise" by Robert Crais, "Bring Her Home" by David Bell, "Storm Watch" by C.J. Box, "The Guilty One" by Bill Schwiegart, "Murder at Haven's Rock" by Kelley Armstrong, and "How to Sell a Haunted House" by Grady Hendrix.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "Love, Clancy" by W. Bruce Cameron, "Unnatural History" by Jonathan Kellerman, and "Storm Watch" by C.J. Box.

NEW NON FICTION: "Fearless" by Eric Blehm, "Critical Critters" by Ralph Steadman, and "Forgiving What You Can't Forget" by Lysa TerKeurst.