Pathfinder Community Library Book Buzz for March 9, 2023

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!
BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Young Jane Young" by Gabrielle Zevin (fiction). Aviva Grossman, an ambitious congressional intern in Florida, makes the mistake of having an affair with her boss--and blogging about it. When the affair comes to light, the beloved congressman doesn’t take the fall. But Aviva does, and her life is over before it hardly begins: shamed, she becomes a late-night talk show punch line, anathema to politics. Young Jane Young is a smart, funny, and moving novel about what it means to be a woman of any age, and captures not just the mood of our recent highly charged political season, but also the double standards alive and well in every aspect of life for women.