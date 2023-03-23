Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Pathfinder Community Library Book Buzz for March 23, 2023

Easter giveaway on April 1

Sharon Wolfe

BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Community Library will host an Easter Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 1 at the library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Stop by the for engaging fun and check out our new titles. 

BOOK OF THE WEEK:  "The Night Travelers" by Armando Lucas Correa (fiction).  Berlin, 1931: Ally Keller, a talented young poet, is alone and scared when she gives birth to a mixed-race daughter she names Lilith. As the Nazis rise to power, Ally knows she must keep her baby in the shadows to protect her against Hitler’s deadly ideology of Aryan purity. But as she grows, it becomes more and more difficult to keep Lilith hidden so Ally sets in motion a dangerous and desperate plan to send her daughter across the ocean to safety.

NEW NON FICTION:  "Know Your Ships" by Marine Publishing Company, "Heart Smart Cookbook" by Henry Ford Hospital, "How to Build Ponds and Waterfalls" by Jeffery Reid, "Bats of Michigan" by Allen Kurta, "Spirit Bear" by Charles Russell, and "Under a Flaming Sky" by Daniel James Brown.

NEW KIDS:  "Going to the Firehouse" by Mercer Mayer, "Miss Spider's Tea Party - The Counting Book" by David Kirk, "Not Your Typical Dragon" by Dan Bar-el, "Adventures of Danny and the Dinosaur" by Syd Hoff, "Clifford's Field Day" by Norman Bridwell, and "Clara, the Cookie Fairy" by Tim Bugbird.

NEW PAPERBACK:  "The Next Best Day" by Sharon Sala, "Sun Kissed" by Catherine Anderson, "Cowboy Doctor" by Rebecca Winters, "His Lost and Found Family" by Tara Taylor Quinn, "Hit List" by Stuart Wood, "Outfox" by Sandra Brown, "The Bookshop Rescue" by Rochelle Alers, and "Bloom Where You Are Planted" by Darby Baham.

 

