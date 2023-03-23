Pathfinder Community Library Book Buzz for March 23, 2023

BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Community Library will host an Easter Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 1 at the library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Stop by the for engaging fun and check out our new titles.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Night Travelers" by Armando Lucas Correa (fiction). Berlin, 1931: Ally Keller, a talented young poet, is alone and scared when she gives birth to a mixed-race daughter she names Lilith. As the Nazis rise to power, Ally knows she must keep her baby in the shadows to protect her against Hitler’s deadly ideology of Aryan purity. But as she grows, it becomes more and more difficult to keep Lilith hidden so Ally sets in motion a dangerous and desperate plan to send her daughter across the ocean to safety.