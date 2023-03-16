Pathfinder Community Library Book Buzz for March 16, 2023

BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Community Library is excited to offer a "Build a Bluebird House Workshop" at 10:30 a.m., March 25. The class is free and all are welcome. participants under the age of 18 must be supervised by an adult.

This informative workshop will include assembly of a Peterson's Bluebird house to take home and install. Bluebirds are a symbol of joy and hope. They eat many different insects such as mosquitoes and garden pests. Space is limited - one house per family please. Please RSVP by Monday, March 20 by calling the Mason-Lake Conservation District at 231-757-3707 ext. 112 or email seth.hopkins@macd.org.