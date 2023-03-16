Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

Pathfinder Community Library Book Buzz for March 16, 2023

BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Community Library is excited to offer a "Build a Bluebird House Workshop" at 10:30 a.m., March 25.  The class is free and all are welcome. participants under the age of 18 must be supervised by an adult.  

This informative workshop will include assembly of a Peterson's Bluebird house to take home and install. Bluebirds are a symbol of joy and hope. They eat many different insects such as mosquitoes and garden pests. Space is limited - one house per family please.  Please RSVP by Monday, March 20 by calling the Mason-Lake Conservation District at 231-757-3707 ext. 112 or email seth.hopkins@macd.org.

BOOK OF THE WEEK:  "Code Name Sapphire" by Pam Jenoff (fiction).  1942. Hannah Martel has narrowly escaped Nazi Germany after her fiancé was killed in a pogrom. When her ship bound for America is turned away at port, she has nowhere to go but to her cousin Lily, who lives with her family in Brussels. Fearful for her life, Hannah is desperate to get out of occupied Europe. But with no safe way to leave, she must return to the dangerous underground work she thought she had left behind.  Seeking help, Hannah joins the Sapphire Line, a secret resistance network led by a mysterious woman named Micheline and her enigmatic brother Matteo. But when a grave mistake causes Lily’s family to be arrested and slated for deportation to Auschwitz, Hannah finds herself torn between her loyalties.  

NEW FICTION:  "The Last Orphan" by Gregg Hurwitz, "The Levee" by William Kent Krueger, and "The First Husband" by Laura Dave.

NEW PAPERBACK:  "Rough Country" by John Sandford, "The Jungle" by Upton Sinclair, "His Lost and Found Family" by Tara Taylor Quinn, "Hit List" by Stuart Woods, and "High Stakes" by Danielle Steel.

NEW KIDS:  "UH-OH" by Shutta Crum, "Down the Back of the Chair" by Margaret Mahy, "Madeline Finn and the Library Dog" by Lisa Papp, "Wordy Birdy" by Tammi Sauer, "Wooly the Wide Awake Sheep" by Jake Tebbit, "Monkey Play" by Alyssa Satin Caucitti, and "Olivia and the Fancy Party" by Cordella Evans.

More News