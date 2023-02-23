Pathfinder Library Book Buzz for Feb. 23,2023

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!
BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The End of Drum Time" by Hanna Pylvainen (fiction). In 1851, at a remote village in the Scandinavian tundra, a Lutheran minister known as Mad Lasse tries in vain to convert the native Sámi reindeer herders to his faith. But when one of the most respected herders has a dramatic awakening and dedicates his life to the church, his impetuous son, Ivvár, is left to guard their diminishing herd alone. By chance, he meets Mad Lasse’s daughter Willa, and their blossoming infatuation grows into something that ultimately crosses borders―of cultures, of beliefs, and of political divides―as Willa follows the herders on their arduous annual migration north to the sea.