Pathfinder Library Book Buzz for Feb. 23,2023

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The End of Drum Time" by Hanna Pylvainen (fiction). In 1851, at a remote village in the Scandinavian tundra, a Lutheran minister known as Mad Lasse tries in vain to convert the native Sámi reindeer herders to his faith. But when one of the most respected herders has a dramatic awakening and dedicates his life to the church, his impetuous son, Ivvár, is left to guard their diminishing herd alone. By chance, he meets Mad Lasse’s daughter Willa, and their blossoming infatuation grows into something that ultimately crosses borders―of cultures, of beliefs, and of political divides―as Willa follows the herders on their arduous annual migration north to the sea.

NEW FICTION: "The War Girls" by V.S. Alexander, "Killed in Action" by Michael Sloan, "Twelve Months and a Day" by Louisa Young, "The Girls in Navy Blue" by Ali Rickloff, "The Circus Train" by Amita Parikh, "The Measure" by Nikki Erlick, "Trust" by Herman Diaz, "Windfall" by Erika Bolstad, "The End of Drum Time" by Hanna Pylvainen, "Exiles" by Jane Harper, "This Other Eden" by Paul Harding, and "Bad Cree" by Jessica Johns.

NEW NON FICTION: "Gather Together In My Name" by Maya Angelou, "Grandpa Trout" by Harry Edward Jones, "Rough Sleepers" by Tracy Kidder, "All Blood Runs Red" by Phil Keith, and "The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin's Russia" by Robert Baer.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "Crossroads" by Belva Plain, "Light a Penny Candle" by Maeve Binchy, and "Don't Open the Door" by Allison Brennan.

NEW KIDS: "Chester's Way" by Kevin Henkes, "Daniel Feels Left Out" by Tiger Daniel, "Going to Sleep on the Farm" by Cheyette Lewison, "Dinosaurumpus" by Tony Milton, and "Clara the Cookie Fairy" by Tim Bugbird.