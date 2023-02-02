Skip to main content
Book Buzz for 02/02/2023

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and find some great books to read on these cold winter days.  Don't forget we also have a large selection of DVD's, audio books, paperbacks, and kids books.

BOOK OF THE WEEK:  "You Will Know Me" by Megan Abbott (Fiction).  How far will you go to achieve a dream? That's the question a celebrated coach poses to Katie and Eric Knox after he sees their daughter Devon, a gymnastics prodigy and Olympic hopeful, compete. For the Knoxes there are no limits -- until a violent death rocks their close-knit gymnastics community and everything they have worked so hard for is suddenly at risk.

NEW FICTION:  "Run" by Andrew Grant, "The Panther" (large print) by Nelson DeMille, "Until I Find You" by John Irving, "Twisted Prey" by John Sandford, "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" (large print) by Michael Connelly, "Crime Conspiracy" by Chuck Morgan, "The Four Swans" by Winston Graham, "Mercy" by Jussi Adler-Olsen, "Love Medicine" by Louise Erdrich, "Crime Interrupted" by Chuck Morgan, and "Fireworks Over Toccoa" (large print) by Jeffrey Stepakoff.

NEW NON FICTION:  "No Ordinary Time" by Doris Goodwin, "The GI's War: American Soldiers in Europe During WWII" by Edwin P. Hoyt, "The Healthy Taste of Honey" by Larry Lonik, and "Spilled Milk" by K.L. Randis.

NEW KIDS:  "Just Helping My Dad" by Mercer Mayer, "Chester the Brave" by Audrey Penn, "Adventures of Frog and Toad" by Arnold Lobel, "What Are You So Grumpy About?" by Tom Lichtenheld, "The Best Chef in Second Grade" by Katharine Jenah, "Splat Says Thank You" by Rob Scotton, "Snow Party" by Harriet Ziefert, "Grandma's at the Lake" by Arnold McCully, and "Chester's Way" by Kevin Henkes.

NEW DVD:  "Jerry and Marge Go Large", "Bullet Train", and "The Wild Horse Redemption".

Sharon Wolfe
