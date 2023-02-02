Book Buzz for 02/02/2023

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and find some great books to read on these cold winter days. Don't forget we also have a large selection of DVD's, audio books, paperbacks, and kids books.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "You Will Know Me" by Megan Abbott (Fiction). How far will you go to achieve a dream? That's the question a celebrated coach poses to Katie and Eric Knox after he sees their daughter Devon, a gymnastics prodigy and Olympic hopeful, compete. For the Knoxes there are no limits -- until a violent death rocks their close-knit gymnastics community and everything they have worked so hard for is suddenly at risk.