Pathfinder Community Library Book Buzz for April 6, 2023

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Lipstick Bureau: a novel inspired by a real-life female spy" by Michelle Gable (fiction). 1944, Rome. Newlywed Niki Novotná is recruited by a new American spy agency to establish a secret branch in Italy's capital. One of the OSS's few female operatives abroad and multilingual, she's tasked with crafting fake stories and distributing propaganda to lower the morale of enemy soldiers. Despite limited resources, Niki and a scrappy team of artists, forgers and others—now nicknamed The Lipstick Bureau—find success, forming a bond amid the cobblestoned streets and storied villas of the newly liberated city. But her work is also a way to escape devastating truths about the family she left behind in Czechoslovakia and a future with her controlling American husband.

NEW FICTION: "Alys, Always" by Harriet Lane, "Silent Destiny" by Robert J. Whittle, "Lost" (large print) by James Patterson, "Edge of Dusk" by Colleen Coble, "The Edge of Summer" by Viola Shipman, "The Lipstick Bureau" by Michelle Gable, and "The Perfect Marriage" by Jeneva Rose.

NEW NON FICTION: "Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower's Final Mission" by Bret Baier, "John Madson: Out Home" by John Madson, "The Shooting Field" by Peter King, "Grouse Feathers, Again" by Burton Spiller, "The Complete Book of Herbs" by Lesley Bremness, "Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Empire" by Bret Baier, "Duck Boats: Blinds: Decoys" by Raymond Camp, "Backyard Birding" by Popular Birding Series, "Tales of Quails 'N Such" by Havilah Babcock, and "Michigan the Great Lake State" by George S. May.

NEW KIDS: "Going to the Sea Park" by Mercer Mayer, "Goodbye House" by Frank Asch, "Morning, Noon, and Night" by Jean C. George, "Olivia Plays Soccer" by Pat Resnick, "It's Time to Sleep, My Love" by Eric Metaxas, "Paint Me a Picture" by Emily Bannister, "With Love, Grandma XOXO" by Helen Foster James, and "The Biggest Baddest Wolf" by Nick Ward.