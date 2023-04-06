Pathfinder Community Library Book Buzz for April 6, 2023

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!
BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Lipstick Bureau: a novel inspired by a real-life female spy" by Michelle Gable (fiction). 1944, Rome. Newlywed Niki Novotná is recruited by a new American spy agency to establish a secret branch in Italy's capital. One of the OSS's few female operatives abroad and multilingual, she's tasked with crafting fake stories and distributing propaganda to lower the morale of enemy soldiers. Despite limited resources, Niki and a scrappy team of artists, forgers and others—now nicknamed The Lipstick Bureau—find success, forming a bond amid the cobblestoned streets and storied villas of the newly liberated city. But her work is also a way to escape devastating truths about the family she left behind in Czechoslovakia and a future with her controlling American husband.