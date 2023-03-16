This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALDWIN — Noel Duffing, the local Baldwin barber known as Duffy, now has his very own designated parking space thanks to Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin and general manager of Shoey’s Log Bar Missy Boss.
“Today, we installed a new "Reserve Parking Sign" for Duffy in the back alley of downtown Baldwin,” Martin said. “Thanks go out to the Lake County Road Commission for letting us use their ‘sign-post-poundy-thing’ for the installation.”