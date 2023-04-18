No charges in police killing of pallbearer at dad's funeral

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charges won't be brought against members of a West Virginia task force who fatally shot a pallbearer at his father’s funeral after an investigation found the fugitive was reaching for a concealed weapon, a special prosecutor said Tuesday.
Grant County Prosecutor John Ours said in a telephone interview that he reviewed the State Police investigation into the shooting of Jason Arnie Owens and determined that “it was justified.” He found no probable cause to charge the officers.