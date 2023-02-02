Netanyahu visits France amid spike in Mideast tensions

PARIS (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet France’s president, business leaders and members of France’s Jewish community during a trip to Paris starting Thursday that has angered Palestinian supporters amid a new spasm of violence in the Mideast.
At a dinner at the Elysee Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron plans to share France’s "solidarity with Israel in the face of terrorism” but also stress “the need for everyone to avoid measures likely to feed the spiral of violence,” according to a statement from Macron’s office. The French leader also is offering to help revive long-stalled dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.