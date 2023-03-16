Michigan High Speed Internet listening tour stop in Baldwin

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County residents are encouraged to attend the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office listening tour stop from 5-7 p.m. April 12 at River Community Center, 9731 M-37, Baldwin.
“We are going to be a stop on the statewide listening tour about what people need from the internet," Lake County Economic Development Alliance director Jodi Nichols said. “You will need to register online to attend. We need to make sure our residents and our businesses know about the event and can let the organization know about their internet needs.”