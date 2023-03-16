Michigan High Speed Internet listening tour stop in Baldwin

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County residents are encouraged to attend the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office listening tour stop from 5-7 p.m. April 12 at River Community Center, 9731 M-37, Baldwin.

“We are going to be a stop on the statewide listening tour about what people need from the internet," Lake County Economic Development Alliance director Jodi Nichols said. “You will need to register online to attend. We need to make sure our residents and our businesses know about the event and can let the organization know about their internet needs.”

High speed internet can provide access to video calls with family members, online learning and health screenings and remote work, which translates to economic prosperity, jobs and better quality of life, MIHI said in a news release.

MIHI wants to hear your opinion about how to best fund high-speed internet access using the $1.6 billion coming to Michigan through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.

“You know your community best, so make sure your voice is heard," the release said. "Let’s work together to ensure every home, business and Michigander is equipped and has access to affordable high-speed internet.”

Visit Michigan.gov/MIConnectedFuture to register and learn more.