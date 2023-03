Photo courtesy of Mason-Lake Conservation District

LAKE COUNTY — Spring is just around the corner and residents will soon see the return of native birds to the area. The Mason-Lake Conservation District is offering an opportunity to learn about birds and bird habitats.

The district will host a birdhouse building workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., March 25, at the Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin.