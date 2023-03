LAKE COUNTY — The Mason-Lake Conservation District has drafted a Strategic Plan based on a community survey conducted in 2021, which will serve as the primary guidance document for activities occurring within Mason and Lake counties through 2026.

The Strategic Plan is intended to serve as a five-year management plan for the organization itself, as well as activities planned or supported by the Conservation District, according to information on the MLCD website.

Goals of the strategic plan include long-term sustainability of the MLCD through stabilized funding and staffing, and collaborative relationships with the community, partners, and legislative contacts.

Project plans include conservation of the watershed and water bodies within the district, promoting sustainable agricultural production, conservation, and practices, establishment, maintenance and management of native grasslands and habitats, and education for residents on the importance of conservation.

The MLCD is seeking public comment and feedback on the plan through April 30, which will be used to formulate the final version of the plan, according to a news release from the organization.

The Mason-Lake Conservation District serves as the local hub to meet conservation-based needs for farms and private landowners in Mason County and the western half of Lake County, the release said.

This includes providing assistance for agricultural and farmland protection and support, conserving forest resources, invasive species management, open lands conservation efforts such as wildlife and pollinator habitat improvement, and providing community workshops and education.

The staff consists of a variety of natural resource, agricultural, forestry and administrative experts to deliver the programs throughout the community, with governance provided through a board of directors made up of local residents.

To review the Strategic Plan, an electronic version can be accessed at mason-lakeconservation.org. Hard copies can be picked up at the MLCD office at 655 N. Scottville Rd., Scottville. Requests should be made in advance by calling 231-757-3707.

Comments and feedback may be submitted via mail to 655 N. Scottville Rd., Scottville, MI 49454, by clicking on the Strategic Plan link at mason-lakeconservation.org, or by email at mason-lake@macd.org.