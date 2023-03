Pioneer file photo

LAKE COUNTY — March is the season of Spring Break vacations, and for those families that are not planning to go anywhere, the Mason and Lake County 4-H has teamed up to bring the youth of Mason and Lake counties an alternative Spring Break experience.

Mason and Lake County 4-H are collaborating to host 4-H in the Kitchen: Class 5 Full Roaming Vapor Edition, a four-day cooking workshop inspired entirely by the Ghostbusters franchise, from March 27-30.