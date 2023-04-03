Abortion clinic ban in Utah challenged by lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and ACLU of Utah filed a lawsuit Monday challenging a new state law that would ban abortion clinics in the deeply conservative state, arguing that would effectively limit access for those seeking abortions even though they remain legal in Utah up to 18 weeks of pregnancy.
The clinic law signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox last month is set to take effect May 3, at which time abortion clinics will no longer be able to apply to be licensed. It institutes a full ban Jan. 1, 2024. Due to concerns about legal liability, Planned Parenthood said they would plan to stop providing abortions as soon as the law takes effect due to what they interpret as conflicting provisions of the law.