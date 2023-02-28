Last witnesses in Murdaugh case before jury sees crime scene

Alex Murdaugh’s former law partner said Tuesday that he is past his anger over millions of dollars stolen from the firm, as the final witnesses in the South Carolina double murder trial testified and the court prepared to bring jurors to the scene of the killings.
Ronnie Crosby had a testy exchange with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian as prosecutors got a chance to reply to the defense's case, including by rebutting their experts who suggested two different shooters killed Murdaugh's wife and son with two different weapons.