Lake County Star still twinkling 150 years later

LAKE COUNTY — This spring, the Lake County Star celebrates 150 years of existence, making it one of the oldest newspapers in this region of Michigan and the oldest continued business serving Lake County.
The Star newspaper was born May 1, 1873, started by proprietor and editor Charles K. Radcliffe, bringing news to all of Lake County, including community news, state news, national news and other features for people to enjoy back when entertainment and media was more scarce.