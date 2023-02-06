Lake County Sheriff's Office to hold "Charity Can/Bottle Pick up" event
LCSO Charitable Campaign continues to support local nonprofits
Cathie Crew, Staff writer
LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its charitable campaign to support local nonprofits with a “Charity Can/Bottle Pick Up” event.
The LCSO will be picking up donated cans, plastic bottles and glass bottles. To arrange for pick up, email sheriff@co.lake.mi.us.