Lake County Sheriff's Office to hold "Charity Can/Bottle Pick up" event

LCSO Charitable Campaign continues to support local nonprofits

Cathie CrewStaff writer

The Lake County Sheriff's Office will be picking up donations of cans and bottles to help support the LCSO Chritable Campaign, which supports local nonprofits.
Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its charitable campaign to support local nonprofits with a “Charity Can/Bottle Pick Up” event.

The LCSO will be picking up donated cans, plastic bottles and glass bottles. To arrange for pick up, email sheriff@co.lake.mi.us.

Donations can also be dropped off at Sheriff Martin’s residence in Luther, or at the sheriff’s office building, 1153 Michigan Ave., Baldwin, when the white cargo trailer is on site.

It is requested that cans, plastic bottles and glass bottles be in separate containers. Only closeable plastic bags are accepted for aluminum cans or plastic bottles. Glass bottles can be in boxes.

“We are just over $53,000 that has been donated to almost 50 local charities, non-profits, classroom projects, community events and centers, church projects, various food pantries, veteran groups and other nonprofits,” Martin said.

For more information, or to schedule a pickup, email sheriff@co.lake.mi.us.

