Lenten fish fries in Lake County to continue through March

Shanna AveryContributing writer

Lenten fish fries with all the fixings will be held throughout Lake County for the rest of March.
Star photo/Shanna Avery

BALDWIN, IRONS — For those in the area looking to enjoy great tasting food and observe the Lenten tradition of avoiding meat on Fridays, they don’t have to go far. The Lake County Knights of Columbus are serving fish fries every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday. 

Nearly 70 people came through last Friday for fried or baked fish and all the fixings. The Knights were happy with the response and hope more community members will show up during the following weeks. 

Money raised during the fish fries goes back into the community to support local causes. 

St. Ann Senior Center in Baldwin also hosts fish fries from 4-6:30 p.m. each Friday, with the last one being March 31. Meals include baked or fried fish, fries or bake potato, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, roll and butter, non-alcoholic drinks and a desserts. Dinners are $12 per person, with kids ages 5-11 at $5, and kids 4 and under, free. 

For those in the Irons area, St. Bernard Catholic Church is hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day Fish Fry from 3-4 p.m. Friday, March 17, in the basement at St. Bernard. The menu includes fried or baked fish, fries or baked potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, roll, beverage and homemade desserts. 

Adult dinners are $12, children 14 and under, $5, and a family rate for parents and children under 14 is $40. Proceeds will go toward the church groups which reach out to local causes. 

Shanna Avery
