Lenten fish fries in Lake County to continue through March

BALDWIN, IRONS — For those in the area looking to enjoy great tasting food and observe the Lenten tradition of avoiding meat on Fridays, they don’t have to go far. The Lake County Knights of Columbus are serving fish fries every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday.

Nearly 70 people came through last Friday for fried or baked fish and all the fixings. The Knights were happy with the response and hope more community members will show up during the following weeks.