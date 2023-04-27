Lake County's Audra Rosebrook named Dispatcher of the Year for 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Photos courtesy of Lake County Clerk's Office Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Photos courtesy of Lake County Clerk's Office Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LAKE COUNTY — Lake County 911 Emergency Dispatcher Audra Rosebrook was named Dispatcher of the Year for 2022 during the National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, April 10-14.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is held annually during the second week of April to honor public safety telecommunicators for their commitment, service, and sacrifice.