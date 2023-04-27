Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Lake County's Audra Rosebrook named Dispatcher of the Year for 2022

Cathie CrewStaff writer

Lake County Commissioner Christine Balulis (left) presents Lake County 911 dispatcher, Audra Rosebrook (right) with a Certificate of Appreciation during the board meeting April 12. Rosebrook was named Dispatcher of the Year 2022 by Lake County Emergency Management. Pictured with Rosebrook is Michigan State Police Lt. John Forner (center).  
Photos courtesy of Lake County Clerk's Office

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County 911 Emergency Dispatcher Audra Rosebrook was named Dispatcher of the Year for 2022 during the National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, April 10-14.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is held annually during the second week of April to honor public safety telecommunicators for their commitment, service, and sacrifice.

Rosebrook was presented with a certificate of appreciation by commissioner Christine Balulis during the county board of commissioners’ meeting on April 12.

Lake County emergency management director Patrick Maddox said Rosebrook was chosen by her peers to receive the honor, for her dedication and commitment to her service.

“She was nominated by her peers and selected from a group of our 911 committee,” Maddox said. “We opened it up to nominations and ask them to explain why they nominated the person. Rosebrook was acknowledged as a team player with a good attitude, who really steps up when needed.”

Maddox said they started recognizing their dispatchers in 2019, so Rosebrook is the third recipient from their office to receive the award.

Along with the certificate of appreciation, Rosebrook will have her name placed on a plaque at the 911 dispatch center.

 

