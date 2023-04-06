Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Lake County Deputy Marshall Law raises over $1,000 for Special Olympics

Awarded 'Most Money Raised by an Individual' at Polar Plunge

Cathie CrewStaff writer

Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Marshal Law raised over $1,000 for Special Olympics at the Polar Plunge 2023, earning the "Most Money Raised by an Individual" award. 
Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Marshall Law was recognized recently for winning the “Most Money Raised by an Individual” during the 2023 Polar Plunge in Manistee on March 18, raising over $1,000 for the area Special Olympics.

In addition, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received the “Most Money Raised by a Law Enforcement Agency” for their part in the fundraising effort, which included a $300 donation from the Lake County Sheriff's Office Charitable Campaign toward Deputy Law’s plunge.

Local businesses also contributed to the sponsorship of the event, including Lake-Osceola State Bank, Houseman’s Food Center and Mercury Marine.

The event raised over $20,000 to support athletes with disabilities of all ages as part of the Special Olympics program.

The Polar Plunge is just one of 23 plunges and multiple fundraising efforts that Law Enforcement Torch members put on throughout the state each year to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics in Michigan.

“In the past, Special Olympic athletes from Lake County have gone all the way to Ludington to compete on the local level. Efforts are in process to change that by supporting parents and other volunteers, who are willing to coach in the Lake County area,” Plunge coordinator and LETR volunteer Jim Dennis said.

Anyone interested in coaching a sport, including bowling, horseshoes, track and field or others, may contact Dennis at 989-292-5172.

