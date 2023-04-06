This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office Show More Show Less 5 of 5









LAKE COUNTY — Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Marshall Law was recognized recently for winning the “Most Money Raised by an Individual” during the 2023 Polar Plunge in Manistee on March 18, raising over $1,000 for the area Special Olympics.

In addition, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received the “Most Money Raised by a Law Enforcement Agency” for their part in the fundraising effort, which included a $300 donation from the Lake County Sheriff's Office Charitable Campaign toward Deputy Law’s plunge.